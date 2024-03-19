New Amnesty Boss, Dennis Otuaro, Takes Over As Ndiomu Bows Out

The new Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Office, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has resumed duty at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja. Mr. Ita Henshaw, who is the Technical Assistant to the former Interim Administrator, Maj Gen Barry Ndiomu, (retd) handed over the notes to Otuaro in a brief ceremony in Abuja yesterday.

In his speech, Otuaro said he would not betray the trust reposed in him by the President and the National Security Adviser. He said his mission in the Presidential Amnesty Office is to render quality service to the Niger region and the nation, stressing that there would be no room for failure.

He said: “First and foremost, I greet everybody here. I thank Mr President for entrusting me with the opportunity to serve at this time. “I need everybody’s cooperation here to take this programme to greatness. “My appeal here is as from today we should back the crowd and face the job. I need everyone’s cooperation so we don’t disappoint the President.”