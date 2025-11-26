New Aircraft: Diri Tasks Bayelsans To Canvass For Investors, Tourists

As the Bayelsa State Government launches its own commercial Aircraft to boost the economic growth of the state, Governor Douye Diri has advised all Bayelsans to leverage social media to project the state in a positive light in order to attract tourists and investors.

Speaking on Wednesday at the premises of Bayelsa International Airport during the maiden launch of her own Commercial Aircraft, Governor Diri maintained that Bayelsans should endeavour to showcase the state in a positive light, not negatively.

He assured that all can fly in from any part of the country now to Bayelsa State, adding that those from outside the country should also fly in.

Governor Douye Diri disclosed that all the necessary payments for the aircraft have been made, instructing the Managing Director of Bayelsa Airlines and the Chairman of Poineer Airlines, the partners, to work out the remaining modalities to ensure that the aircraft starts operation before Christmas.

Diri stated that the ground lightening system at oh the Airport was one of the best in Nigeria, adding that “what we are doing is to ensure that all the relevant authorities should come and supervise and give us a twenty-four-hour certification for flights to come in and out of Bayelsa.

Diri maintained: “Let us not sell our state negatively. If you have Data, use it to sell Bayelsa State positively so that we will attract tourists to come into our state.

“When some went on in the social media saying what they don’t know, we were quite going on with the process. And at the end of the day, all the financial transactions went on smoothly. Today, those naysayers have seen the aircraft. Some said the governor used it to siphon money. Let us move away from negativity.

“For those who travel by Air from Abuja, now you can fly into Yenagoa, and that is what we want. And as we keep pushing our roads to Brass and Oporoma, we will be the centre of tourist attractions.

Maintaining that the Aircraft was not only for the people of Bayelsa, the governor maintained that “it is for Nigerians and for the international community.

“I have already directed the Managing Director of Bayelsa Airlines and the Pioneer Airline Chairman that in no distant time, all of the procedures must be completed for the aircraft to start flying before Christmas.

He recalled that six years ago, he promised the people of Bayelsa road and air connectivity, adding that the opportunity was coming to fruition with the launch of a historic airline.

“This is a moment of big gratitude and celebration for every Bayelsan who has worked towards the realisation of this dream. This indeed is a dream come through.

“On behalf of our assured prosperity, I’m happy to stand before you for you to see the 72/ 600 Aircraft. It will carry 72 passengers and crew members. This one is already on the ground, the other one is on its way and will arrive very soon.

“Both of them have been paid fully for. This aircraft marks a step towards strengthening the aviation capacity in our state and expanding the economic horizon of our state. I know that a lot of people have been debating about the name that we will give to this aircraft.

“It is my considered view that our aircraft should not answer to the name of the. Operators. We already have an existing name, Bayelsa Airline. The airline will be Bayelsa Air, operated by Bayelsa Airlines.

“So the MD of Bayelsa Air and the MD of Poineer Air are hereby directed that our name should be reflected in our Aircraft as Bayelsa Air. And I pray that it does not delay the flight.

Also speaking, Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), said that the airline was long expected, adding that “if you want to maximise the facilities of an Airport, you need a local airline and Bayelsa is a state with a standard capital.

He said: “One thing is to have Bayelsa Airline on paper, and another thing is to have an existing one. I’m happy that today we have Bayelsa Airline that has come to serve the needs of the people.

“As a Minister in charge of Oil, what I will do is to use my office to partner with Bayelsa Airline so that we can make the state Airport a business hub in the Niger Delta. What I will do is to leverage on that so that the companies that are rendering services in the Gas and Oil sector can utilise the Bayelsa Airport.

“Let me also use this opportunity to say to your excellency that today, by your indulgence, Bayelsa Airline has been in existence, but sustainability is very important. The only way to sustain Bayelsa Airline is not to treat it like the Nigerian Airways was being treated.

“Nigerian Airways was one of the airlines where Ministers, top government officials would be given free tickets to travel to Europe, to America, and after a short while, the Airline died, and huge debts are still on the ground to be paid.

“The only way we can sustain this airline is for his excellency to make it compulsory for all Bayelsa Government Officials to use Bayelsa Airline, and you must pay for it.

“You may have a credit line extended to it, but it has to be paid on the first line charge, at the end of every month; any credit or debts have to be paid first, even before salaries. This is the only way this airline can survive.”

He continued: “Now that we have Bayelsa Airline, instead of paying the money to another Airline, we will prefer to pay to Bayelsa Airline because it is our collective achievement. I have come to join others to congratulate you, and continue to be the pace setter you always are. You have the support of all of us.

“Let me conclude by saying Pioneer Air is not sweet; it should be Bayelsa Airline, just like Ibom Air and other state-owned airlines.”

In his welcome remarks, Managing Director of Bayelsa Airport Limited, Air Vice‑Marshal Nelson Calmday (rtd), said the airline will not only operate the Lagos and Abuja routes daily but also other Niger Delta states.

Also, Managing Director of Pioneer Airlines, Captain Henry Ungbuku, said the company will embody the dreams and aspirations of the people of the state and the Niger Delta in its operations.

He thanked Governor Diri for believing in him and the airline and for entrusting it with the responsibility of operating the state-owned aircraft, assuring that they will not let Bayelsa down.