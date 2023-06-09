New A’Ibom Speaker Pledges Robust Legislative Engagement

The Eighth Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has pledged to redefine the concept of effective representation through legislations and resolutions that will guarantee social and economic freedom for the people of Akwa Ibom State so as to make the State a model of national development

The Speaker of the Eighth Assembly, Rt. Hon Udeme Otong who polled a total of 20 out of 26 votes to emerge the Speaker, made this known in his acceptance speech after taking the Oath of Allegiance during the Inauguration of the Assembly on Friday.

Elder Otong who expressed joy and gratitude to God, thanked his colleagues for the trust and confidence reposed in him to emerge the Speaker of the Eighth Assembly and stated that the Assembly under his leadership shall work in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria along with the Standing Orders of the Assembly and employ due process in all activities, in order to serve the overall interest of the good people of the State.

“I stand before you Distinguished Colleagues and before this audience to Accept, with humility, my election and formal swearing-in as the 13th Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly. As the Psalmist would say;” this indeed is the day the Lord has made.”

While expressing gratitude to the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno for the proclamation and inauguration which he said is one of his first official assignments, mentioned that the Eighth Assembly shall not be a cog in the wheel of progress, rather it shall be partners in progress and solicited prayers, goodwill and support of Akwa Ibom people at home and in the diaspora.

“I know as a fact that we are from different constituencies. Nevertheless, I shall work with Honourable Members to ensure that we protect the interest of all constituencies.

“Permit me to add that under my watch, Akwa Ibom shall be one big constituency where each and every Member shall work for the ultimate good of the State.

“We shall redefine the concept of effective representation through legislations and resolutions that will guarantee social and economic freedom for the people of Akwa Ibom so as to make our dear State a model for national development.”

The Speaker acknowledged the immediate past Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel for laying a good foundation for development, and peace and extended appreciation to the immediate past Speaker, and Senator-elect for Uyo Senatorial District, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey for the sterling leadership he provided the Seventh Assembly.

Mr Otong christened the eighth Assembly “THE PRAGMATIC ASSEMBLY” and appealed that the people of respective constituencies remain the primary focus of the State lawmakers for effective representation.

Speaking earlier the Clerk of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mrs NsikakAbasi Orok, on behalf of the Management and Staff of the Assembly, congratulated Members of the House of Assembly on their success at the polls and wished them a successful tenure in office before proceeding to read the Official proclamation from the Governor marking the Inauguration of the Eight House of Assembly.

The Highpoint of the inauguration was the administration of the Oath of Membership and Allegiance.

Also at the inauguration was the emergence of the newly elected Deputy Speaker and Member representing Itu State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Kufreabasi Edidem.

Others inaugurated include members representing Nsit Ubium, Rt. Hon. Otobong Bob, Member representing Mbo, Rt. Hon. Effiong Johnson, Member representing Ika/Etim Ekpo, Rt. Hon. Mfon Idung, Member representing Ikono, Rt. Hon. Asuquo Nana, Member representing Eket, Dr Nsidibe Akata, Member representing Etinan, Engr. Uduak Ekpo-Ufot, Member representing Nsit Ibom, Rt. Hon. Eric Akpan, Member representing Ibesikpo Asutan, Engr. Ubong Attah.

Also, Member representing Essien Udim, Prince Ukpong Akpabio, Member representing Oruk Anam, Prince Sampson Idiong, Member representing Uyo, Comrd. Uwemedimo Asuquo, Member representing Urueffong Oruko, Rt. Hon. Precious Selong, Member representing Okobo, Hon. Bassey Pius, Member representing Mkpat Enin, Hon. Ita Uwem Peters, Member representing Nsit Atai, Prince Aniefiok Attah, Member representing Esit Eket/Ibeno, Hon. Udobia Friday, Member representing Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara, Barr Patrick Umoh, member representing Ini, Mr Lawrence Udoide, member representing Oron/Udung Uko, Rt Hon. Mrs. Kenim Onofiok, the Member for Onna State House of Assembly, Mr Sunday Johnny and the House member for Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo, Mrs Selina Ukpatu