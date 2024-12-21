New African king Lookman faces first test after coronation as Empoli visit Atalanta

Share

Fresh from his coronation as the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman is set to lead Atalanta in their Serie A clash against Empoli this weekend.

Lookman became the sixth Nigerian to win the coveted award following impressive showings for both Atalanta and Nigeria.

His exceptional performances have been the key for Atalanta this season. The 27-year-old has netted 11 goals in the current campaign, contributing significantly to Atalanta’s position at the top of the Serie A table with 37 points from 16 matches. Their impressive form includes a record 10 consecutive league victories and the Nigerian has played a key part of the rollercoaster run.

As they prepare to host mid-table Empoli, who currently sit 10th with 19 points, Atalanta aims to extend their winning streak and maintain their lead in the title race and count on their Nigerian prodigy to secure the victory.

Empoli, while facing challenges this season, will look to disrupt Atalanta’s momentum. However, the hosts’ formidable home record and attacking capabilities, spearheaded by Lookman, make them favorites for this encounter.

This match not only offers Atalanta an opportunity to solidify their position atop Serie A but also allows Lookman to further showcase the talent that earned him continental recognition. Fans will be eager to see if he can continue his stellar form and inspire his team to yet another victory.

Coach Gian Pieri Gasperini is anticipating a tough match but trust Lookman and his teammates to deliver at the Gewis Stadium.

“We come with great momentum and enthusiasm, all games are difficult in Serie A,” Gasperini said.

We are in a good moment. My players are enjoying themselves, and they are good together.

“We have a great spirit, as well as confidence and enthusiasm. The fans are extraordinary. We’re going through a very positive period.”

