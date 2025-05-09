New Act Steals Spotlight At Terra Kulture Event, Hints On EP

Share

A Nigerian artiste has hinted of exciting times for Nigerian music lovers just days after performing and stealing the spotlight at a show held at popular entertainment and cultural centre, Terra Kulture.

The act, who goes by the stage name, WVLKNGXD (Walkinggod), is a unique musician comfortable as a singer, rapper and songwriter.

Walkinggod introduced himself to the industry a while back with a song titled “Top Strika” dwelling on his ambitious goal of being a leading artiste in the competitive Nigerian music terrain in no time.

Known for his common but unique sounds comprising a smooth blend of new and old tunes, the act, whose real name is Mark Orji, delighted many in the audience with his performance at a recent show tagged High Voltage Doings 4 which held in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Performing his first electrifying single and teasing the audience about his next single, a new joint titled “Cold War”.

Walkinggod showed some of the reasons he is so highly rated, combining smooth rap with solemn rhythms to connect with listeners.

As part of his desire to stamp his feet and enhance his reach, the act said he is working on a project, an EP for his fans this year.

According to him, the project would be a demonstration of his musical versatility, featuring tunes flowing with diverse music forms including Afrobeats, rap, R ‘n’ B and others.

