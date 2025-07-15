Never Criticized Buhari Out Of Bitterness – Chidoka

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has expressed his condolences to the family of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that his criticisms of the former President were never rooted in bitterness.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Chidoka noted that his critiques of Buhari’s administration were driven by a deep desire to see Nigeria realize its vast potential as a great nation.

He emphasized that Buhari’s passing should serve as a moment of reflection and soul-searching for the country, particularly on the importance of unity and the need to uphold higher standards in leadership.

“I note the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari. I extend my condolences to his family and all Nigerians who mourn him. May God grant them comfort in this time of loss,” Chidoka said.

“Former President Buhari remains, notably, the only Nigerian Head of State I never met personally, yet the one I most consistently and publicly criticized. This was never out of bitterness, but borne of a firm conviction that Nigeria’s vast potential demands the highest standards of leadership.”

Chidoka called on Nigerians to reflect on Buhari’s legacy as part of the nation’s collective journey.

“It is my considered view that, as a nation, we reflect on his chapter as a cautionary tale. We must continue to build a Nigeria that learns from every season, striving always toward unity, justice, and prosperity for all.”

“Even so, I remain an unshaken believer in Nigeria’s resilience and promise. May this moment renew our shared commitment to demand more from those who lead us, to rebuild what has been broken, and to lift our nation to the greatness that lies ahead.”

He concluded by offering prayers for the late President: “Together with the departed, we pray his Creator for forgiveness, peace, and mercy.”