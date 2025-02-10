Neveah’s New 44,000MT Recycling Plant To Boost Non-Oil Exports By $100m Annually

Share

Neveah Limited, an Indigenous commodities export company has said its soon-to-be-commissioned state-of-the-art aluminum and copper recycling plant in Ogun State, Nigeria should generate over $100 million in annual revenue to the Nigerian economy annually.

The plant is expected to create more than 400 direct jobs and up to 6,000 indirect employment opportunities in logistics, raw material supply, and ancillary services and targets a 40% female workforce representation.

The Chief Executive Officer of Neveah Limited, Mr Ibidapo Lawal, explained that the plant was set to produce 36,000 metric tons of aluminium and 8,100 metric tons of copper annually.

According to him, with a monthly production capacity of 3,000 metric tons for aluminum and 675 metric tons for copper, the plant would cater to both local and international markets, reducing Nigeria’s dependence on primary raw material imports while boosting foreign exchange (FX) earnings through exports to Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa.

Lawal maintained that Neveah Recycling Plant was not only a game-changer in Nigeria’s industrial sector, but also a catalyst for economic growth as the facility’s projection to generate over $100 million in annual revenue would significantly contribute to national tax revenues through corporate taxes, VAT, and PAYE contributions.

He said: ““Our vision for the Neveah Recycling Plant extends beyond profitability; we are committed to sustainable industrialization, economic empowerment, and global competitiveness. This facility represents a bold step towards an environmentally responsible future for Nigeria and Africa.”

As global industries shift towards eco-friendly production, Neveah Limited is at the forefront of sustainable industrialization.

The recycling plant is set to reduce CO₂ emissions by an estimated 377,460 tons annually, equivalent to removing 82,000 cars from the road.

Furthermore, the facility will conserve 616 million kWh of energy per year, enough to power 57,500 households, while diverting 55,400 metric tons of scrap from landfills and preserving approximately 549,000 metric tons of raw materials, reducing environmental degradation from mining activities.

This project underscores Neveah Limited’s dedication to supporting Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda. By strengthening the nation’s presence in the global non-oil sector, the recycling plant will enhance industrial growth, foster local raw material processing, and align with Nigeria’s low-carbon economy goals and global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

“As the commissioning date approaches in Q1 2025, Neveah Limited remains steadfast in its mission to transform industrial recycling, create lasting economic value, and drive sustainable development in Nigeria and beyond. Together, we can build a greener future, one recycled material at a time,” he added.

