February 11, 2025
Neveah’s New 44,000MT Recycling Plant To Boost Non-Oil Export By $100m Annually

Neveah Limited, an indigenous commodities Export Company has said that its soon to be commissioned stateof-the-art aluminum and copper recycling plant in Ogun State, would generate over $100 million in annual revenue to the Nigerian economy annually.

The plant is expected to create more than 400 direct jobs and up to 6,000 indirect employment opportunities in logistics, raw material supply, and ancillary services and targets a 40 per cent female workforce representation.

The Chief Executive Officer of Neveah Limited, Mr Ibidapo Lawal, explained that the plant was set to produce 36,000 metric tons of aluminum and 8,100 metric tons of copper annually.

According to him, with a monthly production capacity of 3,000 metric tons for aluminum and 675 metric tons for copper, the plant would cater to both local and international markets, reducing Nigeria’s dependence on primary raw material imports.

