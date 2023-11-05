Neveah Redeems N2.04bn Series 13 Commercial Paper Issuance

Neveah Limited, a commodity trading company has redeemed its obligation of N2.04 billion Series 13 commercial paper notes issued in July 2023.

The firm which deals in the export of solid minerals and agricultural products, has been marked by a superlative progress given its revenue growth by 4of% between 2019 and Q3 of 2023.

Besides the revenue growth since its inception in 2014, Neveah has also witnessed an expansion of its offerings from a small commodity trading operation to a full-fledged food and agribusiness encompassing semi-finished and consumer goods, commodities trading as well as logistics.

According to Chief Executive Officer of Neveah, Mr. Ibidapo Lawal, the exceptional growth facilitated the successful registration of a N20 billion Commercial Paper Programme in April 2023, shortly after which the company raised N2.04 billion via its Series 13 Commercial Paper Issuance to meet working capital requirements.

He said: “Our objective is to be the foremost export company for solid minerals and agricultural products in Nigeria. This issuance will assist us in meeting our working capital requirements and further strengthening our capacity to realize our objectives. We extend our appreciation to all the parties involved in making this a success.”

The Managing Director, of Investment Banking at United Capital Plc, Dr. Gbadebo Adenrele stated that: “United Capital Plc is excited to have taken on the role of Lead Arranger in supporting Neveah Limited throughout its successful capital-raising and the settlement of N2.04 billion, which covers Series 13 of its N20 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme.

“This accomplishment reflects the company’s dedication to realizing its strategic growth objectives, and we will persist in leveraging our extensive expertise and skills to facilitate Neveah and other small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in accessing the capital markets for funding their growth and expansion strategies.”

Neveah was awarded a long-term rating of BBB+ by DataPro Limited and Bbb-by Agusto & Co which reflects Neveah’s good credit quality and adequate capacity for timely payment of financial commitments. In addition, the rating shows fair financial strength, operating performance, and business profile when compared to the standard established by the rating agency.

Neveah Limited aims to continually improve its business processes, thereby delivering value to stakeholders both internally and externally. Neveah’s major markets are in Europe, North America and Asia, company was recently awarded the 18th fastest growing company in Africa by Financial Times UK.