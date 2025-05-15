Neveah Ranks 21st On FT’s 2025 List Of Africa’s Fastest-Growing Firms

Share

Neveah Limited, a Nigerian export and commodity trading firm, has been ranked 21st on the Financial Times’ 2025 list of Africa’s fastest-growing companies—and 1st in the metals and mining category.

The recognition marks a major milestone for Neveah, affirming its emergence as one of the continent’s most dynamic and resilient enterprises.

Chief Executive Officer, Ibidapo Lawal, said the company—founded with a vision to transform Africa’s role in global trade—has demonstrated strategic agility, consistent growth, and a strong commitment to innovation.

“This recognition by the Financial Times is a powerful validation of our journey,” Lawal said.

“It reflects not just our growth, but our grit. Our mission remains clear: to build a globally competitive African enterprise that delivers value, empowers communities, and champions sustainability.”

He noted that Neveah’s rise has been driven not only by numbers, but by purpose-driven leadership and operational excellence.

The company has steadily expanded into international markets, recorded consistent revenue growth, and maintained a focus on sustainability.

Despite economic challenges—including naira volatility and inflation—Neveah has remained resilient. A key achievement was its investment in a multi-billion naira aluminum and copper recycling plant, reflecting its long-term vision for industrial innovation and environmental stewardship.

“This bold move underscores our commitment to sustainable development and high-impact opportunities in Nigeria’s non-oil export sector,” Lawal added.

Neveah’s performance in a volatile macroeconomic climate, he said, underscores the strength of its leadership, workforce, and business model.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its focus on innovation, inclusive growth, and global competitiveness—setting new benchmarks for African enterprises navigating uncertain times.

