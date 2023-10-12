Neveah Promotes Nigeria’s Solid Minerals At London Metal Exchange Week

A Nigerian export company, Neveah Limited, has taken the opportunity of being the first and only Nigerian company to take part in the

London Metal Exchange (LME) Seminar, to showcase the far-reaching strides made by Nigeria in the solid minerals sector for the world to see.

The London Metal Exchange is the trading and price formation venue of industrial metals globally, with an annual trade volume of $15.2 trillion annually. It employs a published set of rules and regulations which form the basis of sustaining an orderly market.

Neveah’s MD/CEO, Mr. Ibidapo Lawal in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja noted that the firm was presenting an overview of Nigerian base metals, as well as describing the current state of the Nigerian solid minerals sector and the steps the government was taking to promote and regulate mining activities in the country.

According to him, this would highlight incentives such as the Pioneer Tax Status, Export Expansion Grant, and the RT 200 Non-Oil Export Proceeds Repatriation Rebate Scheme, while also highlighting the efforts that have been made to formalize and regulate artisanal and small-scale mining to ensure responsible sourcing and revenue generation in the country.

Lawal while noting that the firm strongly believes in employing innovative strategies and taking on uncharted territories while carrying out its business activities, said it was all out to Nigeria as one of the key destinations thereby encouraging global interest and ultimately, attracting foreign direct investment in Nigeria’s Mining Industry.

He said: “It is not always an easy decision investing heavily in such global activities, but when juxtaposed with the value addition to our company, stakeholders, and the country at large, the reward on investment is unquantifiable.

“Neveah is a company with tunnel vision, we always look at the bigger picture in decision-making and evaluate how our choices can transform our society and leave a mark on the greater African continent.

“Neveah understands the importance of playing on a global scale and has been part of the global solid minerals community for many years. We would therefore like to use this opportunity to encourage other indigenous businesses to take steps towards promoting their business activities globally as nobody can tell our stories or champion our cause as we can.”