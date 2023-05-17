Neveah Limited Secures N20bn Upsize Of Commercial Paper Programme

…Creates opportunities to support fast-paced business growth.

Neveah Limited, a leading indigenous export company on Wednesday announced the upsize of its commercial paper programme from N10 billion naira to N20 billion naira by FMDQ Exchange.

The company has successfully issued and repaid a total of N14.54 billion in previous commercial papers issuances. Following the registration of its initial N10 billion commercial paper programme in 2021, the approval of this commercial paper programmeupsizeby the FMDQ comes on the back of Neveah’s impressive business growth over the last few years.

“This is a major milestone for our company, and we are extremely excited for the opportunities this upsize provides for our business growth as it strengthens the company’s capacity to fulfill increasing contractual obligations and fund its short-term working capital needs,” says Mr Ibidapo Lawal, CEO and Founder of Neveah Limited.

The Managing Director, of Investment Banking at United Capital Plc, Dr Gbadebo Adenrele stated that: ‘’United Capital Plc is pleased to have acted as Lead Arranger to Neveah Limited on its successful capital raising rounds and the recent programme upsize to N20billion, which underpins the company’s strategic growth objectives.

We will continue to leverage our considerable knowledge of the capital markets to provide adequate support for Neveah as well as other SMEs and mid-market enterprises seeking to access funding.”

With BBB-and BBB ratings from Agusto & Co and DataPro, the company has demonstrated great financial strength which is a result of the improvement in the operations of the company. The Company has raised about N15 billion and has a standing history of successfully repaying all obligations when they are due without any case of default.

About Neveah Limited

Neveah Limited is a leading indigenous export company in Nigeria that deals in agro commodities, base metals, and minor metals.

The company exports to over 15 countries in Europe and Asia, with its major markets also spanning across North America.

Working closely with select suppliers for its materials, Neveah provides the best products at the most affordable prices to its global customers. In 2022, Neveah Limited was awarded Sectoral Exporter of the Year by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Neveah Limited was recently awarded as the 18th fastest-growing company in Africa by the Financial Times.