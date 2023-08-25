Neveah Limited Appoints Akinyemi New Chief Financial Officer

Neveah Limited has announced the appointment of Mr Akinsola Akinyemi as it’s New Chief Financial Officer (CFO), despite it’s impressive financial strides which includes raising N23,287,446,053.14 in total from the financial market and repaying N14,544,451,053.14.

In the past five years, Neveah Limited has recorded a CAGR of 68% and 176% on revenue and profitability respectively

Before his appointment, Akinyemi was the Financial Controller with United Capital Group, with over 12 years of hands-on experience in treasury management, regulatory reporting, financial accounting, performance management, tax planning and management with reputable financial institutions in the Nigerian Financial Services Industry.

The MD/CEO of Neveah Limited, Mr. Ibidapo Lawal in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, described Akinyemi as a financial professional who was highly skilled at identifying business growth opportunities and has supported notable companies in achieving business expansion, with an excellent track record of improving systems and processes.

He said: “Neveah has grown from a one-man business to a full blown, properly structured company which is able to consistently raise money from the financial markets to meet its operational obligations and has set a solid track record of financial responsibility, leading to our several ratings by financial houses such as Agusto and Data Pro.

“This has required grit, commitment, and a high sense of accountability. It has been a satisfying experience and my utmost pleasure to lead the firm up to this point in its financial journey. However, I believe that Akinsola’s trajectory has prepared him for such a time as this, and that he possesses all the qualities we require for the new heights we are set to attain.”

On his part, Akinyemi who was excited with his new appointment, noted that, “I have followed the firm’s journey for a while, and I can say that they have shown undeniable promise.

“In this time of unprecedented hardship for small and medium enterprises in the country, Neveah has continued to demonstrate an unwavering grit and a clear sense of direction. I believe they are here for the long run, and I am as elated about the work of building together as I am about the achievements that I am sure the future holds.”