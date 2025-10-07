…Neutralise 2 Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Firearms

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the death of two suspected kidnappers in a gun battle in the Ughelli area of the state. The police also recovered sophisticated firearms, including an AK-47 rifle with 43 rounds of live ammunition, a pump-action gun, and a locally made pistol.

The suspects died while receiving treatment in a hospital. Two operatives who also sustained injuries in the encounter are presently receiving treatment.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe in a statement yesterday said, “Sequel to a series of reported cases of kidnap ping/armed robbery around Upper-Agbarho axis of Ughelli and environs, the commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, directed operatives of the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) to carry out an intelligence-led investigation and ensure that these bad elements are arrested and brought to justice.

“In compliance with this directive, the operatives led by the commander, ASP Julius Robinson, on 30/9/2025 extended the investigation to Rivers and Imo States Command and arrested one Abubakar Musa, m, 28- yrs of Ajase Town, Irepodun LGA of Kwara State, but resides at Abajo area, Port Harcourt and Yusuf Sale, m, 25-yrs of RiminZayam Town, Toro LGA Bauchi State, but reside at New Owerri Area, Owerri.

“Upon interrogation, both suspects led operatives to a bush in between Upper Agbarho and Oviri , Ogor Communities in Ughelli North LGA, Delta State, where one AK-47 rifle with its 2 magazines and 43 rounds of live ammunition, one pump action, and a locally made pistol were recovered. “On their way out of the bush, the operatives met an ambush by other members of the gang in an attempt to free the suspects already in custody.

“The operatives engaged the suspects in a fierce gun duel, where the suspects and some members of their gang who came to rescue them sustained gunshot injuries. “Two police operatives also sustained gunshot injuries and are presently receiving treatment. “The injured suspects were also taken to the hospital where they died while receiving treatment. Exhibits were recovered, and manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.”