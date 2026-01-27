…Neutralise 2 Suspected Armed Bandits In Benue, Recover Automatic Weapons

Troops of COAS Special Intervention Battalion IX under the auspices of Joint Task Force Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) yesterday confirmed the killing of two armed bandits along the Makurdi-Naka Highway. The bandits were killed during a snap ambush operation conducted along the Naka-Ahume-Makurdi Road in the state.

Spokesman of the Operation, Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, in a statement in Makurdi said, the troops, deployed at Naka, were on routine fighting patrol when they acted on credible intelligence regarding the presence of armed bandits operating within the area.

He said on receipt of the information, “troops tactically laid an ambush along the identified route and made contact with the criminals. “During the encounter, three suspected armed bandits were sighted. Two were neutralised, while the third escaped with gunshot wound.

“Consequently, one AK-47 rifle loaded with six rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition was recovered at the scene. “Following the encounter, troops continued aggressive fight‑ ing patrols within the general area to further deny criminal elements freedom of action.”