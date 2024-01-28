NeuRaL AI Introduces BionicBox for Enterprises

NeuRaL AI, a Lagos-based provider of essential support to organisations intending to build and deploy Large Language Models (LLMs) for generative text, has announced the launch of BionicBox. BionicBox represents a significant step forward, making large language models (LLMs) more accessible, adaptable, secure, and fast. The AI Readiness Report 2023 highlights a surge in demand for generative AI technologies, similar to Chat GPT, across various sectors.

“Yet, challenges like specialized expertise, domain-specific requirements, and security concerns often hold companies back,” founder, NeuRaL AI, Oluseyi Akindeinde noted. Speaking on the needs BionicBox would address for enterprises, Akindeinde, said: “BionicBox stands for enhanced customer experience. Our on- premise RAG system personalizes customer interactions, boosting satisfaction and loyalty, leading to increased goodwill and profitability. “Our solution, featuring Chat GPT-like capabilities, facilitates quick interactions with live documents, enhancing decision- making and productivity, there- by boosting profitability.

“It enables increased profitability, because our AI models enhance operational efficiency, unlocking new profitability levels. The secure on-premise deployment ensures data privacy, overcoming limitations of traditional models. “Innovation in Products/Services: Our RAG integration supports the development of innovative products or services, driving growth and diversification.” These opportunities, the founder said, are practical and in line with industry trends.

He added: “The hardware and software suite democratises advanced AI capabilities for more enterprises, demonstrating our commitment to value-driven technological innovation. “Enterprises considering generative models face choices be- tween open-source, Cloud API, or in-house development. Neural AI’s BionicBox caters to these diverse needs. “We optimize high-performance models like Llama 2 7 and 70B with extended context lengths.

Our support extends to enterprises needing this level of fine-tuning. “Cloud API Security and Control: Our on-premise solutions offer enhanced security and control, mitigating risks associated with cloud-based services.” He further explained that BionicBox provides a flexible, secure, high-quality alternative to traditional generative AI, tailored to unique business needs, describing BionicBox as representing a significant step forward, making LLMs more accessible, adaptable, secure, and fast.

“It addresses key challenges in inference speed, pre-training, fine-tuning, privacy, and RAG. We’re bringing cutting-edge language modeling to industries that need it the most,” he said.