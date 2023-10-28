Neuer Set For Bayern Return 10 Months After Breaking Leg

Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to return to action this weekend, more than 10 months after he suffered a broken leg.Neuer, 37, sustained the injury while skiing in December 2022 and returned to team training in late September.

Champions Bayern host Darmstadt in the Bundesliga on Saturday. “If everything goes well in training, then he will play tomorrow. He’s looking forward to it and so are we,” manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday. “I’m certain many other people are also excited.”

Having last featured for Bayern against his old club Schalke on 12 November last year, Neuer’s return to partial training was delayed because of complications with his recovery from the lower-leg fracture.

A World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, Neuer’s injury occurred soon after the national team’s disappointing Qatar 2022 campaign. Neuer said he “was trying to get [his] head clear” on the skiing trip after Germany failed to reach the knockout stages.

“It’s a special situation. I can feel his excitement and his quality is clear to see. He’s got a lot of experience,” former Chelsea boss Tuchel said of Neuer. “He’s enjoying it right now and can be proud of himself. I want him to enjoy this moment, as it will be a good source of strength for him.”