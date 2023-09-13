Network Engineering Expert, Alamu Receives African Icon Of Our Generation Award

The management of Accolades Communications on Tuesday, 4th of July 2023 presented the Founder and CEO of NetEng Solutions, Emmanuel Alamu, with the African Icon of Our Generation Award.

The International Award showcases Alamu as an icon, impacting positively the development of Africa at large through telecommunication development. The award was presented to him by the Founder/Managing Director of Accolades Communications, Dr. Luke Okojie.

Accolades Communications recognizes Businessmen and nation builders who have used their offices or expertise to drive the nation positively and Emmanuel Alamu has been conferred with such recognition after his progress has been evaluated.

Africa’s highly celebrated biographer and Managing Director of Accolades communication, Dr. Luke Okojie, said Mr. Alamu’s immense contributions towards the development of Africa through Internet Networking are some of the reasons amongst many why he is deserving of the award.

Notable Nigerians and high achievers who are past recipients of the African Icon of Our Generation award include Dame Pauline Tallen, OFR (Minister for Women Affairs), Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, Brig. Gen Maharazu Ismail Tsiga (Former DG. NYSC), and Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya (General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries) to mention a few.