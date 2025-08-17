Network Calls For Industry Collaboration At Creative Camp

Lagos over the weekend had many creatives converge at Lekki-Phase One to collaborate, network and explore new opportunities in the creative industry, hosted by Ashipa Network.

The recently concluded first edition of Creative Camp by Ashipa Network has been celebrated as a significant milestone uniting professionals across Nigeria’s creative industry.

Participants included music executives, artistes, producers, content creators, cinematographers, models, and entrepreneurs. Notable figures who made it to the camp were names like Oyin Ameen, Nollywood actress Laide Bakare, JctWhy, amongst other industry experts who graced the event.

Ashipa Network’s Managing Director, Opeyemi Ashipa, expressed gratitude to all participants and partners who contributed to the event’s success.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Ashipa highlighted the power of bringing together diverse creative minds and commended partners such as SOH Entertainment, Khapy of Lagos, DJ Horlait, and BKG Reacts for their unwavering partnership and support.

Opeyemi Ashipa emphasised that initiatives like Creative Camps are capable of shaping the future of entertainment, content creation and boosting the creative industry in Nigeria and Africa, where platforms for emerging and established creatives can connect, collaborate and succeed.

Ashipa also went ahead to describe the event as the beginning of a movement where new narratives will be driven. He further urged more stakeholders to participate in future editions, as it promises to be a career-path-inspiring experience.

The Creative Camp represents a crucial step in fostering unity and innovation within Nigeria’s rapidly expanding creative sector, paving the way for future collaborations that aim to elevate the industry.