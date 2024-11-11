Neto’s Stunner Earns Chelsea Draw With Arsenal As Man United Beat Leicester

Share

Pedro Neto’s second half wondergoal saw Chelsea hold Arsenal to a draw on Sunday, with the Gunners unable to close the widening gap to their title rivals.

Defeats to Bournemouth and Newcastle have seen the Gunners drop back behind Liverpool and Manchester City. The latter’s struggles in the past two weeks opened the door for Mikel Arteta’s men to work their way back into contention.

But in a largely scrappy first-half affair at Stamford Bridge, there was little to pick between the two sides. Gabriel Martinelli was able to open the scoring with a brilliant finish at the near post on the hour mark.

But hopes of cutting Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table were dashed when Neto fired a fantastic long-range shot into the bottom corner. Here, Mirror Football looks at the biggest talking points from Sunday’s draw.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes marked his 250th Manchester United appearance by playing a starring role as Ruud van Nistelrooy signed off his stint in interim charge with a 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester.

Fernandes scored the opener and claimed a second – which went down as a Victor Kristiansen own goal – before setting up Alejandro Garnacho for an excellent third as United completed a third win in four games since Erik ten Hag was sacked.

Ipswich held on for a 2-1 win at Tottenham to celebrate their first win of the season – and their first in the Premier League in 22 years. The Tractor Boys have struggled to hold on to leads following their long-awaited return to England’s top flight this summer.

But they finally did enough to clinch all three points – and move out of the bottom three at the expense of Crystal Palace – Sam Szmodics steering an overhead kick beyond Guglielmo Vicario to give them the lead.

Share

Please follow and like us: