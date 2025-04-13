Netizens Slam Sophia Momodu Over Recent Appearance On TVC

Share

Popular Nigerian socialite and Afrobeat singer, Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has come under intense backlash over her recent appearance on Televiision Continental (TVC).

It all started when Sophia Momodu took to her social media page to announce her recent appearance on TVC.

Taking to her Instagram post, Sophia described her presence on the programme as a memorable moment.

She wrote, “I enjoyed my time with the good people of @tvc.entertainment on #RealityCheck it was nonstop laughs with @tolu_lamidi & the crew”.

However, her post has stirred controversy, with netizens criticizing her appearance on the prominent TV channel.

This isn’t the first time Sophia Momodu has faced public backlash, as she continues to attract attention and scrutiny for her actions and appearances.

Reaction trailing this posts; @Mirabel Promise wrote, “A baby mama always e pain am say them no marry am go and rest chioma no dey compet with you”. Ada Viva emphasized, “One is looking for public affirmation and the other is content with her private space and peace. Anything outside of that is noise”. Chinyere queried, “As you granted interview finished,did they marry youthe answer is capital No,so Chioma Davido Adeleke is not a woman of cho cho cho. “We love her for thatlet them be expressing themselves while the calm and responsible ones be enjoying their marriages. It is a simple draw game”. Ojelabi Betty asserted, “Madam you need to rest and warm Eba because Davido have moved on so you should move on also”. Lele noted, “Na because of you frogido they talk say my wife no dey grant interview, can she express herself?”.

