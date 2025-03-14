Share

Popular Nigerian TikToker, Peller has garnered series of backlash on social media for referring to Afrobeats superstar, Runtown as an “Up-and-Coming artist.”

Speaking in a recent TikTok livestream, his co-streamer suggested that Peller feature Runtown, but he rejected the idea, saying he wanted a successful artist.

Peller said; “Wetin be Runtown? That one never blow. We no know am. Give me another person. Who is that? Runtown? Don’t bring upcoming artists on my live video. Na artistes wey don blow well well I want.”

His remark has, however, caused an outburst on the internet, as many berated him for speaking condescendingly about one of Afrobeats’ greatest sound innovators.

It would be recalled that Peller has previously featured artists like Olamide, Tiwa Savage, and Davido on his livestream.

Also, Runtown gained initial recognition with his 2014 hit song Gallardo featuring Davido.

He achieved international fame with his 2016 single Mad Over You.

Reaction trailing this posts;

