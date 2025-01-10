Netizens Reacts To Bimbo Ademoye’s Reaction To VJ Adams Pranks

Share

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has stirred social media reactions following her response to her alleged lover, VJ Adams, who pranked her on getting an adult movie contract.

The viral prank video which was recorded at Kraks TV studios, captured VJ Adams sitting on a chair, as he made a phone call to Bimbo telling her that a Canadian TV show reached out to him with a juicy offer but he declined.

VJ told Bimbo he was offered $300,000 per episode to feature in the adult movie which constitutes 10 episodes.

VJ Adams further disclosed to the movie star that he was given an alternative to wear a mask and shoot the video which amounts to $100,000 per episode, amounting to $1 million for the 10 episodes.

Hearing this, Bimbo blew hot as she questioned his sanity saying, “Are you mad?”

Bimbo stood her ground and threatened to report VJ Adams to Alhaji if he took the offer.

Her response has stirred reactions with many who praised Bimbo for her unique personality.

Reacting to the post, One @timmylee_01 wrote: “I’ll call Alhaja right now and tell her that you’re about to be a b@stard .”

officialenny_ wrote: “I thought she said she’s tired where did that energy come from.”

juxpriscyplus wrote: “It’s what’s on your Instagram page that made them contact you, for me. You don’t even post a shirtless picture. .”

official_davie_bliss wrote: “Bimbo is the same person she is in a movie in real life….Maje kin tabon.”

emeka_must_shinne wrote: “You don’t just wake up and pull this type of stunt on live TV… This guy dey deliver him polling unit steady.”

