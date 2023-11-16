Netizens Reacts As Throwback Video Of Mohbad’s Wife, Naira Marley Surface Online

A throwback video of the Marlian Music boss, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley and the wife of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba on the same bed has surfaced online.

This is coming weeks after the controversies surrounding Mohbad’s death who died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 26 years.

A throwback video of October 7th, 2021 has surfaced on the internet showing his wife and his former boss, Naira Marley, whom many believe to have a hand in his death on the same bed in Marlian house.

In the video that resurfaced on the internet, Wunmi was seen on the same bed with Naira Marley alongside another singer, C-Black.

The video has garnered a lot of reaction on social media, with many questioning what could be the relationship between them while others saw nothing wrong in the video.

Some netizens said it could be just a simple discussion and that was a throwback from before her marriage to the late Mohbad.

Reactions trailing video of Wunmi and Naira Marley on the same bed

BIG BEEJAY stated: “The sleeping position shows dat dey are only talking,i dnt think its a crime avn a conversation in her bosses room i do d same too cuz i have boys too.”

Ejanla_77 penned: “So it ok to have slept with her husband boss & her husband abi she is sleeping with both of them simultaneously.”

SHSandra noted: “wummi so you were sent to kill my star always me I cry Imolè eeeeh wummi ooooh.”

PrincezSmith said: “Mohbad loose guard 4 married dis girl.”

