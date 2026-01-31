Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to react to the controversy surrounding the founder and senior pastor of David Christian Centre (DCC), Kingsley, after he revealed a fresh tattoo on his arm.

Following the revelation, Saturday Telegraph reports that many of his fans and followers were shocked, at the same time upset after he accompanied the post with a message “3:16” on his Instagram profile.

Citing Leviticus 19:28, which forbids marking the skin, some supporters wonder if tattoos are consistent with the moral image expected of a pastor, while others contend that Christianity is about inner conviction rather than external symbols.

Here are the reactions trailing the post:

A social media user, @iamqneth noted, “The Bible says we should not make a mark on our skin. well I know that the Bible hasn’t changed and God’s word hasn’t changed either so all I can say is hmmmmm”

Another user, @ladyrosabel commented: “For those of us that have something to say but decided not to say it, may the peace of the Lord be with us, amen”. @iamkingdinero1 shared: “Just know God personally, nó let anyone introduce their own God to you, find your God, know am for yourself’

@sailorojay stated: “It baffles me like does this pastor not know it’s a sin to tattoo his skin?? Like I have nothing for tattoos, but as a pastor, you should be the one person leading your members in the right direction with what the Bible teaches. It’s like pastors of these days only use verses in the Bible that favour them and throw the rest out.” @papcy_valery shared: “Leviticus 19:28 Do not cut your bodies for the dead or put tattoo marks on yourselves. I am the LORD.”