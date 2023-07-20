Netizens Reacts As Judy Austin Support Davido’s Baby Mama, Anita Brown

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has been dragged on social media after taking to her Instagram page to comment on Davido’s alleged baby mama, Anita Brown’s post.

This came after the movie star expressed support for Anita Brown following an engagement on her Instagram page.

New Telegraph reports that Anita Brown posted pictures from a religious summit and expressed her gratitude to God and also passionately encouraged her followers to connect with God as well.

She wrote, “Strength and honour are her clothing; she is confident about the future.” -PROVERBS 31:25,”

On the other hand, Judy Austin, however, liked the post, hence, resulting in a backlash from social media users who criticized her for endorsing someone viewed as a home wrecker, drawing comparisons between the two.

Reactions trailing support from Judy Austin to Anita Brown

Devine Okara wrote, “Judy Austin just dey run up and down finally Judy just run enter the market. Mad Woman like she

Royal Body Organics wrote, “Homewreckers Club”

Nwapa Adaobi stated, “Juju Zukwanuike”

Arin Wealth opined, “They are in the same WhatsApp group”

Dark Pearl noted, “This one collecting people’s husband association worldwide. Nigeria branch and the American branch”

Remmy Oladunni said, “She is her fellow oloriburuku”

Onorn Chor wrote, “Witches Coven”