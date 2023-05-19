Netizens React To Yul Edochie’s Strange Behaviour After Son’s Death

Netizens have reacted to the new outburst between Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin who are fully back at work despite the tragic incident of the death of his son, Kambilinachukwu that struck barely two months ago.

However, Judy Austin who is on set for her new movie took to her Instagram page to share some on-set photos of her new production, announcing Yul Edochie as the Director while she on the other hand stands as the Producer.

The movie features some Nollywood veterans such as Ngozi Ezeonu, Ebele Okaro and others

Sharing the photos on her IG, she wrote: “On the set of WHEN WOMEN REVOLT!!!

“A wonderful story that will intrigue you…

“Directed by the BEST in the game @yuledochie

Produced by IJELE ODOGWU.”

Her post has, however, made lots of netizens take to her comment section to react to her insensitivity as some were not happy with their constant inconsiderable behaviour.

While some questioned the actor on why he moved on so fast after the death of his first son, Kambilinachukwu.

Check out the reactions below:

