Netizens React To Video Of Yul Edochie At PEPC

A video of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPT) has gotten tongues wagging on social media.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Yul was among Nigerian celebrities present at the Tribunal waiting for the verdict of the lawsuit challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 Presidential elections.

It’s worth noting that the actor is a strong supporter of President Tinubu and was seen in the chambers where judgement of the petitions challenging the emergence Tinubu is being heard.

However, with his presence at the PEPC, many Nigerians have took to the comment section of the post to drag the ace actor, saying he’s just looking for relevance from Tinubu.

Reactions trailing this post:

Samara said: “Wetin he dey do? Oga go and look after your home.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 said: “Don’t worry, Tinubu will appoint you minister of social media iberibeism or maami water affairs.”

Omalichawa__ commented: “Desperately looking for a minster post…don’t worry minister of mumulism and idiotism is there for him.”

Lawrethar wrote: “You all need to leave this man alone. Your fathers did worse. Your husbands are going to do worse. Worry about your own homes. Constantly trolling people and when they become suicidal, you fake care & concern. It’s how you gigs trolled Sammie Okposo till he developed HBP & passed o; now his wife has no husband & kids have no father. Leave these people alone. Let God & the persons they hurt be the judge of them. Worry about your own lives. My God!”

Loys.76 added: “Looking for relevance to dress up his destroyed image that he destroyed by himself.”

