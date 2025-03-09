Netizens React To Video Of Teni Dancing At Redemption Camp

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has sparked reactions online after being spotted at the headquarters of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Redemption Camp.
With videos making their rounds on the internet, it could be seen as Teni was in the midst of other worshippers during one of the church’s programs, which typically hold every first week of the month.
She was dressed in her signature hat and oversized shirt, dancing and spinning in excitement as she participated in the service.
The video quickly gained traction on social media, with fans and netizens sharing their thoughts.
While some praised the singer for embracing her faith, others speculated about her reason for attending the service.
Some playful comments questioned whether she was praying for a husband, while others admired her humility despite her celebrity status.
Reaction trailing the viral video post;
Timmy said: “Teni is always coming to camp from onset.”
Judith Davis said: “She de find husband?”
Tea Blaze wrote: “It’s not her first time naaa most celeb dey attend wella na.”
Lake said: “They always go church and attend camps program make una relax.”
Stitchesbydukehoflagos said: “So because she b celeb make she no dey pray.”
hotlovvic ❤️ wrote: “Make she no go church again God Abeg to b celebrity self no easy .”
Tama_pattens said: “Make she no go church?”
Ogah_king said: “It will not trend because it’s not a club… And some bunch of fools are here saying rubbish.”
