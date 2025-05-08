However, shortly after his release on Wednesday evening, a viral video captures VeryDarkMan quietly watching the PSG vs Arsenal Champions League match.

VeryDarkMan’s appearance in the video shows a rare appearance of the critic compared to his typically outspoken online persona, prompting speculation about the toll of his recent ordeal.

Social media users have expressed various opinions in response to the now-viral clip. While some applauded his composure, interpreting it as a sign of growth or reflection, others suggested that his subdued behaviour may be a direct result of his recent time in detention.

A social media user @buslog__empire reacted, “See as he gentle .”

Another user added, @deeclassic_official penned: “Baba dey think as e go do the EFCC payback .”

@olubajo.gbenga noted: “Deep Down VDM just they reason Nigeria matter. A fucked country .”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJXhHc6JrDR/?igsh=MXR4MjBiN3NqZXd5MA==