Netizens React To Unedited Photo Of Wizkid

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has stirred reaction on social media following the appearance of an unedited photo of him.
A photo shared on Instagram by @blackxcellence shows the Grammy-award-winning singer looking noticeably darker, with visible wrinkles on his face.
The post, captioned as ‘a close-up of Wizkid’s face,’ quickly drew reactions that ranged from surprise to humour and even some criticism.
Reactions trailing Whizkid’s unedited photo;
An Instagram user @julian_baller wrote, “Davido never caught unfresh,” suggesting that Wizkid’s perceived ageing makes Davido appear more youthful.
@Mr.azeezofficialcommented, “This guy throwback better pass he recent, NA MAKE UP & EDITING DEY HELP AM NOW. Say no to drugz guys.”
@obaxperience1 added, “See who him fans dey call Davido Osakpolor . Sometimes I dey wonder wetin dey inspire Wizkid fans to insult Davido cos Wizkid no reach Davido in any way for life.”
@folatush01 wrote: “Forget this picture if u have see wiz before u will know fresh and young baba look leave this osapolo blog make dem dey hate u can’t use money buy the love FC have for wiz.”
@drino5376 penned: “Dem forget to edit this one ? ”
@temidayo_30bg stated: “I never for once said this man isn’t cute but e don dey old for ff.”
@kingzaram1 reacted: “I been think sey na portable.”
@Creza85 noted: “You won shame who God no shame no go through corners use the right caption.”