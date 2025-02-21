Netizens React To Tacha New Look

The reality star who took to her Instagram page disclosed that her weight loss is attributed to a meal plan and acute workout.
Speaking further, she stated that she would be offering free tips and advice to her fans who also want to lose weight on how to make a similar move.
Captioning her post, Tacha said; “TYPE Yes, if you want my meal plan!! Wanna know how I will be relocated from LAGOS to the UK click the link in my bio and go watch my latest video.”
Reacting to her new look, some fans commented
One @symply_deraprecious wrote: “I want a meal plan Big TeeMy Geepee tank stomach is messing me up.”
dtalent411a wrote: “Stop mkpuru mmirri Tasha.”
ohemaa_pretty wrote: “The beauty is fading away.”
the_cheflisa wrote: “Wait, is this video when you were in s.s 3?”
atamzy_cruz wrote: “You look better thicker though .”
onlyonebdk wrote: “Na ozempic you go take,,,, no be meal plan or work out nice one.”
dino_special.smart wrote: “Ozempic dey work.. una claim meal plan.. we see what happens when you get off it..”
dhat_gal__abie wrote: “Sister I want a meal plan too, just look at youuuuuu.”
its_lauella wrote: “Make una no dey lie we no say na maunjaro or ozempic.”
ewatomiblaq_ wrote: “I Don’t Want Abeg you’re looking like your throwback excess of everything is bad kilode.”
charity_williamx wrote: “I swear I almost not recognise her ooo this is lovely .”