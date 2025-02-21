Netizens React To Tacha New Look

Share

Netizens have taken to their social media page to react to popular Nigerian media personality and brand influencer,better known as Tacha after sharing her new look which shows her weight loss exercise.

The reality star who took to her Instagram page disclosed that her weight loss is attributed to a meal plan and acute workout.

Speaking further, she stated that she would be offering free tips and advice to her fans who also want to lose weight on how to make a similar move.

Captioning her post, Tacha said; “TYPE Yes, if you want my meal plan!! Wanna know how I will be relocated from LAGOS to the UK click the link in my bio and go watch my latest video.”

