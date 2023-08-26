Netizens React To Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko Loved-Up Video (Video)

Famous Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has stirred reactions online as she shares a romantic video of herself and her husband, Ned Nwoko at a party.

The mother of two appeared in a stylish outfit alongside her husband at the wedding reception of Senator Sani’s daughter.

The actress entertained her fans by giving them minute-by-minute highlights of the event via her official Instagram page as she shared captivating moments from the occasion.

Regina and her husband were captured exchanging joyful smiles, showcasing the mutual love and adoration they share for each other at the wedding party.

She wrote, “Wedding guests. At the wedding reception of Senator Sani’s daughter,”

Many applauded her decision to marry Ned Nwoko, others slammed Regina for intentionally tensioning her co-wives, resulting to her questioning Ned Nwoko about his other wives.

Reactions trailing Regina Daniels and her loved-up video with her husband at a party.

Chinonye Ifeanyiwa wrote: “Where are other wives? This is unfair”

Nkolin Irvana said: “In life, stay focused on your goals. Life is per head”

Simeon Delight noted: “Regina and Ned are both glowing, peace of mind and money is good”

Msmoe Feh stated: “Do you and the world will adjust, so much class n luxury”

Zubby Prisca penned: “Na only Regina dey chop life for this Nigeria. The rest of us go explain tire no evidence”

Corazon Berry wrote, “Suffer no good indeed. Nne, you made the right choice”.

