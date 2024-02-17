Netizens React To Pastor Adeboye Controversial Prayer

In a throwback video which resurfaced from the church’s 2021 Annual Convention, pastor Adeboye could be held praying that all Christians from other churches would bow down for RCCG members.

He said, “I decree by the name greater than every other name, Christians from all other denominations will bow before you.”

The statement has since sparked a wave of mixed reactions from social media users who urged for the retirement of the preacher.

READ ALSO:

Reactions trailing Pastor Adeboye’s prayer, stating other Christians will bow before RCCG members

usendollar said: “If you don’t go to church anymore gather here ❤️ I’ve not been going to church for the past 2 years but I’ve made over 400 million from tech ❤️ no God by yourself and talk to him directly!”

gallar__ opined: “Even if this prayer gets as e be if we really check am” RCCG” is the biggest church in Nigeria and has the largest congregation.”

fiinefornoreason penned: “I will not bow before any of you sha… they’re even shouting Amen.”

femininecarenaija reacted: “Those of you praying that God should make you the first and not the last, is it not the same prayer?”

effedeborah noted: “Might be that he has dementia he really needs to retire.”

somoyegbolahan wrote: “When BOW is used in such context, it simply means you’ll be an envy of others as things move forward, that redeem members and his children will see upward lifting that would make others come to serve their God. Don’t misunderstand the word to mean worship. God gave his disciples power over others and commanded them to go into the world and dominate.”

Watch the video below: