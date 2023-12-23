Netizens React To Mercy Eke Outfit To Omashola Traditional Wedding

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4, ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke, has gotten netizens talking online over her outfit to Omoshola’s traditional wedding.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that BBNaija Star, Omashola, popularly known as Sholzy, on Wednesday announced he would be tying the knot with his partner and mother of his son in Lagos on Saturday

Taking to his social media page, the reality star released beautiful family photos with his partner and their son.

However, what shocked many internet viewers was Mercy Eke’s outfit to the occasion.

The reality TV star was dressed as one of the groom’s men, as seen rocking a traditional Itsekiri groom outfit.

