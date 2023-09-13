Netizens React To Lady Who Predicted Mohbad’s Demise

Social media blows hot as the prediction of a Nigerian lady in November 2022 about the demise of late singer, Mohbad, surfaces online.

The lady identified as debbie_goddez, however, in November 2022 commented on a post of the late singer, Mohbad, disclosing the bad dream she had about him.

According to her comment on the late singer’s Instagram page, she prayed for the singer that death doesn’t end his life when it is not yet time.

She wrote, “I pray death should not take you when it’s not time. I am really praying for you because my dream showed otherwise”.

Despite the hopes and prayers of his fans, MohBad’s life was unfortunately cut short on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The news of his death shocked many Nigerians and the music industry, leaving his fans in mourning.

@bhusayorr reacted: “Nothing and no one lasts forever.”

@susannna wrote: “Now they are searching for her handle but when she made the prediction everyone overlooked. So sad.”

@rike_olamirii commented: “First time I cried for someone I don’t know. God I’m so pained rn can’t can’t sleep.”

@shuuuga_theelite said: “Omo who off light.”

@amakiel said: “She warned you Mohbad. You were truly fighting with demons.”

@hardejhoke2086 reacted: “Keep praying.”

@richy_billy_02 said: “Omo my body dey shake please you guys should leave naira marley out of this rip young champ.”

@barbie_savage122 said: “It is well M this one pain me.”

@ola_geedey said: “Rest on CHAMP!”

@diaz_bugg commented: “Chaii e they pain for body this news no be media matters. I’m being fucked right now (al Darkness covers the surface of earth.”

@chrishaper_7220 reacted: “All of una wey Dey talk day the girl was right, you Dey follow the girl you saw the post y’all are stupid this country na when the innocent boy die na him una know say the girl right when he Dey alive una no bring am up to safe him from the evil trap. RIP IMOLE.”