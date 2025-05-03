Netizens React To Genevieve’s Appearance At 46th Birthday Party

Saturday Telegraph reports that Genevieve Nnaji celebrated her 46th birthday in style, as friends gathered together to throw her a surprise party.

However, with videos of her celebration making it rounds on the internet, many were surprised at her recent appearance as the movie star looked everly young as though she was aging backward, despite her age.

Genevieve Nnaji is spotted rocking a skimpy dress and black shades, radiating elegance in her stylish ensemble.

The actress, known for her polished style, let loose and danced her heart out, beaming with joy as she laughed and celebrated with friends. The clip captures a sweet moment of her blowing out the candles on her cake.

Reaction trailing this posts;

Bachiru said; “Reduction of age. how old I’m now I was ten years when am watching her movie .I don cross years 30 like this”.

Chinwe asserted “Genny is Happily 46 and all her female colleagues are claiming 37 like it’s funny when these ladies wanna age compete with Regina”.

Spill wrote; “Shey this woman Dey old ni ? she ages backwards I love it… black is crackles See slim fit body na Kai”.

Mandy stated, “This woman too fine abeg❤️❤️❤️see body❤️❤️ Queens are born in May❤️”.

