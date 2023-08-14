Netizens React To Erica Nlewedim’s Astonishing Outfit

The actress wore a sparkling silver outfit that had her chest suffocated and her bosoms stranded without shelter.The photo has since generated over a million impressions with thousands of comments condemning the outfit.
Reactions trailing the revealing outfit of Erica
anthonystilldey stated: “If it didn’t dey, it didn’t dey stop trying to force it”
LovedErica said: “My baby causing havoc on this sad app. Get dem Elon money baby. Na fine u fine, u no kpai person. Frustratêd human beings.”
Austeiin wrote: “There’s something about those that have it. It’s seen naturally….No force… Effortlessly.”
_Akzee wrote: “This babe dey mood funny since they say she no get sex appeal kini kan”
Nappyblaze noted: “One needle now, everywhere don burst”
ziecity opined: “Let the the good heart breffff”
_harrisonJNR said: “My intrusive thoughts want to pop those balloons so badly”