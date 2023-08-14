Netizens React To Erica Nlewedim’s Astonishing Outfit

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) lockdown housemate and actress, Erica Nlewedim has gotten tongues wagging on social media as she rocks an outfit that left her bosoms popped up revealing her cleavage.

The 29-year-old reality star took to her verified Twitter handle to share breathtaking photo of herself looking dazzling which caught the attention of many in a different way amid highlights of the BBNaija All-Stars show in which many of her colleagues have shared their takes on her outfit.