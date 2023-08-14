New Telegraph

August 14, 2023
Netizens React To Erica Nlewedim’s Astonishing Outfit

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) lockdown housemate and actress, Erica Nlewedim has gotten tongues wagging on social media as she rocks an outfit that left her bosoms popped up revealing her cleavage.
The 29-year-old reality star took to her verified Twitter handle to share breathtaking photo of herself looking dazzling which caught the attention of many in a different way amid highlights of the BBNaija All-Stars show in which many of her colleagues have shared their takes on her outfit.

The actress wore a sparkling silver outfit that had her chest suffocated and her bosoms stranded without shelter.The photo has since generated over a million impressions with thousands of comments condemning the outfit.

READ ALSO:

Reactions trailing the revealing outfit of Erica

anthonystilldey stated: “If it didn’t dey, it didn’t dey stop trying to force it”

LovedErica said: “My baby causing havoc on this sad app. Get dem Elon money baby. Na fine u fine, u no kpai person. Frustratêd human beings.”

Austeiin wrote: “There’s something about those that have it. It’s seen naturally….No force… Effortlessly.”

_Akzee wrote: “This babe dey mood funny since they say she no get sex appeal kini kan”

Nappyblaze noted: “One needle now, everywhere don burst”

ziecity opined: “Let the the good heart breffff”

_harrisonJNR said: “My intrusive thoughts want to pop those balloons so badly”

