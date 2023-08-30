Netizens React To Death Of Designer Of Nigerian Flag, Pa Akinkumi

Nigerians on social media have taken to their pages to react to the passing of the late Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, who created the Nigerian flag.

It was gathered that Pa. Akinkunmi died on Tuesday, August 29 at the age of 87, after a brief illness.

New Telegraph reported on Wednesday that Pa Akinkunmi’s son, Akinwumi Samuel, took to Facebook to announce his father’s death.

He wrote, “Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest on, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R) Great Man has gone.”

Akinwumi, who hails from Owu in Abeokuta, Ogun state, was born on 10 May 1936.

Below are some of the reactions from Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.

A Facebook user, Gabriel Olamide, wrote, “May his soul Rest In Peace. He was a man that wrote his name in gold.”

Another user, Afuye Oluwasanmi, wrote, “The Lion has gone to rest. May God continue to comfort those he left behind. Baba has fulfilled his mission and contribution to the nation’s development. We are all going to miss Baba.”

“Life is full of ups and downs…… Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi indeed Gives a well-deserved life though denied many he labored for from the corrupt Nigerians looters, but yet in his obscurity impact with little he can….. We will surely miss you, sir. I met him in person during my undergraduate days in 2008. Rest on, sir, till we meet again .” Sylvanus Lekan wrote.

Oyeniran Bayo wrote, “He lived a life well spent; may his soul continue to rest in eternal peace. May God grant the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Reacting to the death on X (Formerly Twitter), a user @the_beardedshina tweeted, “I do hope he is immortalized on some of our Nigerian relics. A start can be the Nigerian currency. PA Akinkunmi’s memories will be interred on the tablets of our hearts.”

“Hope our government will give him a befitting burial and honor him subsequently. Rip.” @CopticPharoah.

“These are the true heroes. But instead, we reward and pay pensions to thieving politicians,”@Enenali.

“I wished Nigeria can take care of these men: Flag designer (too late), National Anthem composer, and Coat of Arm designer’”@Mr_yatt1

“Thenk you Pa. M . T Akinkunmi (OFR). Rest in peace,” @tosinnimo.

“I remember the number of times I was asked who designed the Nigerian flag back then. may his soul rest in peace ”@Official_OGEh.