Netizens React To Davido’s Visits To Tinubu

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu.

This was announced by the Special Assistant to the President, Olusegun Dada, on social media in a post via his handle on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Davido’s visit comes barely a week after he and celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest, and Ubi Franklin paid Tinubu a visit in Abuja.

This has however garnered reactions on social media with many who reacted to the photo stating that Davido and his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, are making moves to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reactions trailing this posts;

@Swaggzeez1 wrote: “This guy’s uncle is preparing to move to APC. They’re laying all the necessary groundwork. Everybody Dey fight for their own survival. Dey there o”

@JamieOlat wrote: “Davido has been swept into APC”

@Baye_Bintin wrote: “Watin this guy dey look for gangan? E too dey enter Aso rock now oo. Make e share update with us..”

@ZigiStarks wrote: “No one is cancelling Davido ?”

@Fazlurfarah wrote: “Davido is actually fronting for his threatened uncle, governor Adeleke of Osun State. Simple!”

@powerchibueze wrote: “if DAVIDO can advice his friend VDM to learn how to respect people in authorities, by now VDM for dey enter such places”

@9jaToriBurst wrote: “Chai, see as Davido dey look President like say he wan drop one banger for Aso Rock o! MMS vibes on point!”

@NaijaWilf wrote: “The Local Government allocation should not be released until he complies with the Supreme Court judgement on Osun LG tussle”

@OlubadanL wrote: “The same Davido that was disrespectful towards CP of osun and I don’t know why the president is entertaining this guy for disrespecting our enforcement agency”

