Netizens React To Burna Boy Flouting Lagos Traffic Rules

Grammy-award-winning singer, Burna Boy has been heavily criticized by netizens for flouting the Lagos State traffic rules as he drove in his Rolls Royce.

The singer was spotted leisurely cruising in his Rolls Royce through the busy streets of Lagos after he return to the country following a lengthy tour abroad.

With the video sighted by New Telegraph, it was clear that he is thoroughly enjoying his stay.

However, Burna Boy was spotted gracing the street of Lagos as he swankily sped around the city in his prestigious Rolls Royce.

In the viral video, Burna Boy was seen making a left turn onto a road with a clear green and white one-way sign while his police escorts were audibly sounding their sirens.

The people who were in charge of the videotaping could be clearly heard jubilantly applauding and lavishing praise on Burna Boy with loud shouts.

However, some fans who stumbled on the video accuse the singer of disregarding traffic regulations by driving against the one-way traffic rules.

See the Reaction Below: