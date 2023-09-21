Netizens React To Blood Found As Mohbad’s Body Exhumed (Video)

Fans and followers of the late Afrobeats singer, Mohbad have shared their findings as they dash to his grave following reports of his body being exhumed by the police.

However, the Nigerian police are guarding the place where the late singer’s body is being exhumed, from letting people get close to the premises.

Following the exhumation, fans asserted that he was indeed killed as his grave had blood all over despite being buried about eight days ago.

The voices heard in the background alleged that the claims of the singer being buried alive might be true after all.

According to the voice heard in the background, “The blood is still fresh; no doubt, this guy was buried alive. He must have died in the grave.”

Watch the video below: