New Telegraph

January 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Netizens React To…

Netizens React To Angel Weight Loss Transformation

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Angel Smith has sparked reactions on social media over a recent video showcasing her remarkable weight loss transformation.

The transformation comes just months after she announced her plans to go offline and dedicate herself to fitness following the end of her relationship with fellow colleague, Somadina.

The reality star took to her Instagram page to show the result of her fitness journey, and the results are now turning heads on social media.

READ ALSO:

With video making rounds online, Angel appears almost unrecognizable, holding a box of cake reportedly meant for a friend’s birthday celebration.

This has, however, made her fans to take to her comment session to express their admiration and pride in her progress, with many applauding her dedication and resilience.

A fan @patso.kumalo reacted, “She’s been showing her videos in the gym. These are excellent results for her weight loss program ❤️❤️.”

Another fan @patso.kumalo added, “She looks gorgeous mehnn. Big up to her .”

Watch the video:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

2025: Prophetess Adesida calls for prayers against disasters
Read Next

200 Nigerians get cataract surgery
Share
Copy Link
×