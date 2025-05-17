Netizens React To 2Face, Natasha’s Lunch Date

Share

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, has once again stirred social media controversy after a video of him and his new wife, Hon. Natasha Osawaru, surfaced online.

In a video sighted by Saturday Telegraph, the couple were seen having a romantic lunch date, as Natasha leaned closer to kiss 2Face.

However, instead of locking lips, the kiss landed on his cheek, a highlight that has stirred a flurry of speculation among online users.

While some interpreted the gesture as sweet and reserved, others questioned the chemistry between the pair, with some suggesting awkwardness or emotional distance.

This lunch date comes amid growing scrutiny over 2Face’s public displays of affection with Natasha, which have notably increased since their wedding.

Reactions trailing 2Baba, Natasha’s lunch date

opulentdesigns_byniyah quipped, “E be like him eyes wan Dey clear small small oh! Natasha, abeg buy new padlock na you get am !! .”

lauraochuko added, “2Baba go show you the other face very soon .”

official_diamond007 commented, “Funny enough, this man is not sexually romantic .”

otorroseline noted: “I’m not a hater, but something is wrong with this video.”

Watch the video below:

