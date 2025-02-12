Netizens React To 2Face Marriage Plan With Edo Lawmaker, Natasha

He also expressed his affection for the lawmaker, stating, “Yes, I love her. I want to marry her”.

The ‘African Queen’ hitmaker also defended Natasha, calling her a “young, brilliant, and amazing woman” who has been unfairly labeled as a “home breaker”.

following this, many Nigerians have questioned 2Face’s rationale on marrying Natasha, considering the fact that she is the granddaughter of Edo billionaire, Gabriel Igbinedion.

READ ALSO:

Reactions trailing this posts;

@Sundayjctrucks wrote: “Wait, really? I didn’t see this coming! How long has this been going on? This’s definitely got everyone talking!”

@olakunle_don wrote: “So that is where Tuface now Ganusi. Hmm Tuface think about this ooo. What influences this your actions: Money, power or influence or beauty”

@labake31 wrote: “You want to marry her or you want to marry her money ??”

@KenFelix6 wrote: “Remember u don’t toy with Edo women, if u break her heart, she go do u, e go be like say u never taste money before, u go trek tire”

@averybadboy_x wrote: “But 2face coming out to say his mind about his marriage and his relationship with Natasha is good. If he’s no longer married to Annie and he’s willing to marry Natasha, there’s nothing bad there. If it was Annie that making these moves now, ladies will be clapping for her”

@foodnetwork wrote: “Nothing pain me pass the flag of the federal republic of Nigeria they are using to do this lubbish…Are you our President? Or Natasha is our Women leader?”

@nubiala_mbk wrote: “Oh God…. But do you have to disrespect and embarrass Annie this way though? Just marry your mistress and leave us out of your family issue…. We don’t really care”

@ira_isyml wrote: “What do these men tell these women? The situation is perplexing when a man publicly humiliates his wife, yet shortly after, another woman stands by his side, seemingly claiming him as her own. It baffles me. Honestly when someone shows you who they are, believe them.”

@itsabyl wrote: “If you want to know who was truly hurt from a breakup it’s mostly the person that doesn’t speak. I just pray Annie can rise from this, learn and accept this life lesson and realize that nobody can love her more than she would love herself.”