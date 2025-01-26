Netizens React As Yul Edochie Unfollows Daughter On Instagram

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has sparked waves of reactions on social media as he unfollows his daughter, Danielle on Instagram.
Sunday Telegraph recalls that Danielle had earlier unfollowed Yul on Instagram after he married a second wife, Judy Austin in April 2022.
In a recent development, Yul Edochie has also unfollowed his daughter, Daniella, on Instagram, as observed in the latest check on his Instagram account.
Meanwhile, this development has sparked reactions online, with netizens sharing their thoughts and opinions, while others have questioned the motives of Yul’s actions.
Reactions trailing this post:
Oyiwodu Mercy remarked, “Does the child even care… She’s happy with her mom abeg. He will regret all this he’s doing to his children Judy Austin continues”.
Augustina Sam wrote, “He won trend blessing CEO and easy no make am trend”.
Osadolor Mercy stated, “But the daughter unfollowed him a long time ago and disfather him”.
