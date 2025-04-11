Netizens React As Yul Edochie Snub Daughter’s Birthday

Share

Netizens have taken to their social media pages to react to the controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, for snubbing his daughter, Danielle’s birthday.

New Telegraph reports that Danielle celebrated her birthday on Thursday, April 10, 2025, with her mother marking the special occasion on her Instagram page alongside industry colleagues.

Yul Edochie and his daughter, Danielle, have a strained relationship due to his complicated family dynamics and controversy with his estranged wife, May Edochie.

However, the strained relationship between the actor and his daughter made her remove his name from her Instagram bio, fueling more controversy.

In a shocking development, a check on Yul Edochie’s social media accounts revealed that the actor didn’t celebrate his daughter’s birthday.

This has, however, stirred reactions, with netizens sharing varied thoughts and opinions about the actor. Reaction trailing this posts; READ ALSO: Yul Edochie Praises Judy Austin As She Shows Off Baby Bump.

Yul Edochie Slams Critics Attacking 2Face Amid Divorce Saga. Adenike remarked, “The day the daughter dropped his father’s name, she has stopped been his daughter. Online in-laws applauded her when she childishly stopped answering Yul Edochie’s name, yet you want him to congratulate her on her birthday”. Zita queried, “All of una de mad,y d small girl no celebrate her dad, who go respect who?”. Benteke Thank God wrote, “When you offended your father, Na you go beg him, If your father offended you, Na you go still beg him, The young lady insulted his father, Yul Edochie deserve apology from the young lady”. Zion wrote, “Chai make una leave this man he’ll Sue you one day then your eyes s go clear”. Maryam added, “What shame? Busy body people. A girl that will not acknowledge his wishes. Rather she wont be happy he did”.

