Netizens React As Yul Edochie Signs New Artist

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has stirred social media reactions after announcing he has signed a new artist.

New Telegraph recalls that early last year, Yul Edochie took to his page to announce that he had a calling from God on his life, hence his decision to become a man of God.

A few months after becoming a man of God and opening his online ministry, the actor made a u-turn and disclosed he is now a full-time traditionalist.

Barely a year into his new positions, the actor has made another announcement stating that he has signed a new artist on his “Record label” and has his first single out.

With videos making the rounds on the internet, Yul was seen adorned in a red agbada while dancing graciously to the new song of his “New artist”. READ ALSO: Yul Edochie Celebrates Father At 78.

Yul Edochie Slams Critics Attacking 2Face Amid Divorce Saga.

This new development has triggered some funny comments from social media users. Reaction trailing this posts; @Iam_Nasacharity: "So because Queen May drop a song titled 'Komole" na watin make this tozo go sing sing this noise in the name of music? ". @Ijoema531: "You and your village people should go and stream it." @Chikadibia: "He will try another business by Easter. It is a seasonal thing… An Easter idea will soon come, then next is December, this one he did Now is Valitine ideas. If you throw away Gold, you will keep chasing it until you lose the smell ". @Mirableokafor: "Person wey naija don forget, abeg make him go hide for back sit." @Kindness_adiss: "Acting no work….. presidency no work……. pastor no work …….. babalawo no work …tell me how can this work toooo record label…… I pray it works this time…..don't shout under my comment….go and bark somewhere else". @Mgbarahappiness: "Why is this man confusing us only him be actor, politician, pastor, property Agent, now artistodikwa egwu". Watch his video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Tunde Ednut (@mazitundeednut)

