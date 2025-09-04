Netizens React As Wizkid Associate Calls Out Davido

Netizens have taken to their social media to react as Nigerian afrobeats singer, Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid’s associate and long-time friend, Tufab, called out afrobeats singer David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, for allegedly threatening him.
He made the allegation on Wednesday in a viral post on X, sharing the alleged messages from Davido.
Tufab, however, asked the general public to hold Davido responsible if anything happened to him.
In the viral leaked message circulating across social media, Davido accused Tufab of calling him “Osakpolo”, a name he did not like.
While confronting Tufab, Davido addressed himself as a member of the “Aye” fraternity and claimed that Tufab is a “Bird”.
“My name is not Osakpolo, I’m warning u. Ok continue. That’s all I will say. I Dey warn u. Wetin wan happen? U be bird, I be aye, Make we play d game,” the alleged message read.
In response, Tufab denied calling Davido “Osakpolo”. He also denied being a cult member.
“But I didn’t even call u that. And please stop warning me, bro. Abeg me and u don pass all these levels. I’ve never said anything hurtful to u.
“I’m bringing this to the general public as a disclaimer against my personality. First of all, let me say I am not affiliated with any cult or fraternity, and I don’t have a problem with anyone who is.
“As you can see in this screenshot, I’m being threatened, and this is not the first time; it is now becoming too often. I don’t know what game he is talking about, but I have seen these kinds of things play out many times, both in the real world and in movies.
“My life is under threat, and if anything happens to me, y’all know who to hold responsible. The only reason I’m doing this is to protect myself.”
The development has sparked controversy on X, with many users condemning Davido.
See some reactions below:
@manova “omoh this Tufab no mature sha. so you both been friends since 2019 but because of small stanship, you ruin everything? I’m FC but this is a dvck shi!t bro aswrugawd and I’m gonna block you right away. Oloshi”
@ranky “but talk true, you be bird or not?”
@venom “is this real?… mehn why is Davido like this, is it a must for someone to like your song… Wizkid will always be clear, very mature.”
@oluwagbeminija “Again, this is just gutter behaviour. David should be stripped off his socials for his own sanity or get limited access. it was first radiogad that came out with similar threat screenshots, now Tufab. Things like this should be beyond him.