Netizens React As Wizkid Associate Calls Out Davido

“But I didn’t even call u that. And please stop warning me, bro. Abeg me and u don pass all these levels. I’ve never said anything hurtful to u.

“I’m bringing this to the general public as a disclaimer against my personality. First of all, let me say I am not affiliated with any cult or fraternity, and I don’t have a problem with anyone who is.

“As you can see in this screenshot, I’m being threatened, and this is not the first time; it is now becoming too often. I don’t know what game he is talking about, but I have seen these kinds of things play out many times, both in the real world and in movies.

“My life is under threat, and if anything happens to me, y’all know who to hold responsible. The only reason I’m doing this is to protect myself.”

The development has sparked controversy on X, with many users condemning Davido.

See some reactions below:

@manova “omoh this Tufab no mature sha. so you both been friends since 2019 but because of small stanship, you ruin everything? I’m FC but this is a dvck shi!t bro aswrugawd and I’m gonna block you right away. Oloshi”

@ranky “but talk true, you be bird or not?”

@venom “is this real?… mehn why is Davido like this, is it a must for someone to like your song… Wizkid will always be clear, very mature.”

@oluwagbeminija “Again, this is just gutter behaviour. David should be stripped off his socials for his own sanity or get limited access. it was first radiogad that came out with similar threat screenshots, now Tufab. Things like this should be beyond him.