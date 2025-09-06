Netizens React As Temi Otedola Changes Surname To Ajibade

Nigerian fashion influencer and actress Temiloluwa Elizabeth Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has officially changed her surname to Ajibade following her marriage to award-winning singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi.

The update was first noticed on Temi’s verified Instagram bio, which now bears her new identity as “Temiloluwa Ajibade.”

The change quickly set social media abuzz, drawing mixed reactions from fans and netizens.

While many congratulated her for proudly taking her husband’s name, others argued that she should have retained her father’s globally recognized surname, Otedola.

Some fans praised her decision as a reflection of true marital commitment, while others jokingly remarked that if they were in her shoes, they would have kept “Otedola” and simply added Ajibade.

“Poor man’s daughter has to keep her papa’s name o,” quipped one social media user.

“I will not change Otedola, I will just add my husband’s name,” another comment reads.

A few critics also teased Mr Eazi, saying he should have been the one to change his name first.

“Mr Eazi was supposed to change his name first,” joked another user.

The development comes shortly after the couple publicly shared details of their private wedding ceremonies held across three countries.

The celebrations began with a court wedding in Monaco in June, followed by a traditional marriage in July at Femi Otedola’s Dubai residence.

The final leg was a destination wedding in Iceland in August, which marked the grand finale of their union.

During the wedding, Femi Otedola gave heartfelt advice to his daughter and son-in-law, urging them to protect their marriage from external interference.

He advised Temi to respect her husband and Mr Eazi to keep loving his wife, emphasizing that challenges should be resolved within the walls of their home.

With her new surname, Temi Otedola has taken a bold step in embracing her marital identity as Temiloluwa Ajibade, officially sealing her union with Mr Eazi in both tradition and name.